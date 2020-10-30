Jackky Bhagnani Pens a Heartfelt Note on Sister Deepshikha Deshmukh's Birthday
credits - Jackky Bhagnani Instagram
Producer Jackky Bhagnani posted a sweet note for sister Deepshikha Deshmukh on social media on her birthday to acknowledge the intrinsic role she also plays in his life.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: October 30, 2020, 11:52 IST
Producer Jackky Bhagnani posted a sweet note for sister Deepshikha Deshmukh on social media on her birthday to acknowledge the intrinsic role she plays in his life. Along with a nostalgic picture, he shared how words always seem inadequate when he wants to express what she means to him.
Happy happy Birthday @deepshikhadeshmukh. Whatever I write, will never be enough to express what you mean to me. You are not only my sister but my first friend, my mother, my confidant and a permanent partner in crime and all things good. I just wanna say that I am extremely fortunate to have you by my side. You inspire me and leave me amazed by how you manage everything so smoothly, be it home, kids, work and everything- I am extremely proud of you! And yes I know you are mom-dad’s favourite and my favourite too. Love you to the moon and back, and I promise to make u proud and give u immense happiness always. ❤️
And wishes came in to London all the way from Latur from husband Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh who penned a heartfelt note for his wife.
Dear Honey , It’s your birthday , and on this occasion I would just like to thank god for sending you in my life and for the journey we have had since then. Every step of the way you have brought magic in my life and in every role you have excelled since the time I met you and we became Friends to life partners today. But I am most proud of you as a women entrepreneur who has never let any difficulties stop her and perused her dreams with all that she has got. I have seen you work tirelessly when you were so driven to start your own skin care brand #LoveOrganically and making it the success that it is today and as a Film Producer effortlessly handling your projects. You always inspire and you are the reasons for all my smiles , you hold my family together you are the brightest star to my universe and around whom my world rotates. Wishing you lots of love ❤️ happiness & health this birthday. May all your dreams come true. Happy Birthday Love #deepshikhadeshmukh #wife #happybirthday @deepshikhadeshmukh
Not only this, her industry friends like Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tanuj Garg, Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Ravi Chandran, Sophie Chaudhary sent their wishes for the budding producer making sure she has an amazing day and year ahead.
The brother sister duo have had a busy year creatively and wrapped up the Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom, sometime back and the remake of Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on this Christmas.