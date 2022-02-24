Jacqueline Fernandez Channels her Inner Grace in this Monochrome Portrait

There is something very classy and chic about black and white fashion and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is serving us just that this season. Jacqueline’s recent Instagram post reminded us how a simple monochrome portrait can be a sure-shot way of conveying that you are a woman of substance.

The actress posed in an all-black outfit that featured a button-down shirt and shorts in her latest photoshoot. The 36-year-old Sri Lankan beauty posed with her gracefully styled hair and minimal make-up for the pictures. Sitting bare feet, Jacqueline accessorised her chic look with a pair of bracelets. The actress shared the picture on Instagram and wrote “staying grounded" in the caption.

The actress radiated her sultry grace in the recent pictures, attracting reactions from fans and colleagues from showbiz. Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur commented, “Love these pictures.” Actress Radhika Bangia also commented with red heart emoji.

Jacqueline’s all-black co-ord set gives us a peek into the fashion world of Bollywood stars who have been sporting monochrome styles lately. Case in point, actress Deepika Padukone’s all-white ensemble for the promotion of her recent movie Gehraiyaan. The actress wore an all-white co-ord set by British designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. Deepika was seen wearing the white button-down shirt along with the wide-legged pants for one of her public appearances earlier this month. The 36-year-old actress completed her look with a nude palette make-up and a wavy bob haircut.

Advertisement

Actress and producer Alia Bhatt has also been channeling her love for monochrome fashion for the ongoing promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia’s recent sartorial choices have shown fans how one colour can be styled in myriad ways. On Wednesday, Alia was spotted in an easy-breezy saree with multi-coloured micro polka dots. The 28-year-old actress kept her hair open and wore oxidised silver earrings to complete her traditional look.

Have you checked Jacqueline’s recent Instagram post yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.