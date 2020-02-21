Jacqueline Fernandez Creates 'Magic' With Hula Hoop
Jacqueline's unique looks and style became a quick trend on TikTok and received close to a billion views in less than 24 hours.
credits - IANS
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez just needed a hula hoop and a filter to create 'magic' on TikTok. Actresses like Shilpa Shetty and Nora Fatehi have been changing looks and remembering old songs with TikTok's latest filter #vfxindia.
Jacqueline's unique looks and style became a quick trend on the platform and received close to a billion views in less than 24 hours. In the video, the Kick actress is seen dancing with a hula hoop and changing her bottom from a mermaid to a robot to an alien and even a beauty queen.
"Hulahoop magic!! #vfxindia," she captioned the video.
Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra are also on TikTok to engage and connect with their fans. TikTok is a destination for creating and sharing short-form mobile videos.
