Jacqueline Fernandez Enjoys First Lunch of 2020 with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Joining the Bollywood bandwagon, Jacqueline Fernandez welcomed 2020 in Switzerland. While holidaying in Gstaad, the actress bumped into her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan and his ladylove, Natasha Dalal.

The trio had their first lunch on 2020 together in the snowcapped city. Sharing a glimpse from their fun-filled lunch date, the actress wrote, “First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!”

Varun, who had earlier met Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and the Kapoor sisters, reacted to the post and wrote, "The dr is waiting for u 2020 jacqkoline".

Earlier, the Drive actress wished her fans Happy New Year followed by a series of skiing videos. “Here’s to falling down and getting back up. #2020,” she captioned.

Varun and Jacqueline can be seen having a blast as the two opt for ski racing. She shared videos of her skiing adventures captioning, “I lost then I won then I fell.”

Jacqueline will start shooting for her upcoming action film "Attack" in January. The upcoming film is a two-heroine project and Jacqueline with share the screen space with Rakul Preet Singh. John Abraham will play the male lead. The film is director Lakshya Raj Anand.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.