Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Jacqueline Fernandez Enjoys First Lunch of 2020 with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Jacqueline Fernandez welcomed 2020 in Switzerland by skiing and having lunch with her Dishoom co-star Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jacqueline Fernandez Enjoys First Lunch of 2020 with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal
Image: Instagram

Joining the Bollywood bandwagon, Jacqueline Fernandez welcomed 2020 in Switzerland. While holidaying in Gstaad, the actress bumped into her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan and his ladylove, Natasha Dalal.

The trio had their first lunch on 2020 together in the snowcapped city. Sharing a glimpse from their fun-filled lunch date, the actress wrote, “First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!”

View this post on Instagram

First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Varun, who had earlier met Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and the Kapoor sisters, reacted to the post and wrote, "The dr is waiting for u 2020 jacqkoline".

Earlier, the Drive actress wished her fans Happy New Year followed by a series of skiing videos. “Here’s to falling down and getting back up. #2020,” she captioned.

Varun and Jacqueline can be seen having a blast as the two opt for ski racing. She shared videos of her skiing adventures captioning, “I lost then I won then I fell.”

View this post on Instagram

I lost then I won then I fell 😢😃😩

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Jacqueline will start shooting for her upcoming action film "Attack" in January. The upcoming film is a two-heroine project and Jacqueline with share the screen space with Rakul Preet Singh. John Abraham will play the male lead. The film is director Lakshya Raj Anand.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram