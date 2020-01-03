Jacqueline Fernandez Enjoys First Lunch of 2020 with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal
Jacqueline Fernandez welcomed 2020 in Switzerland by skiing and having lunch with her Dishoom co-star Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend.
Image: Instagram
Joining the Bollywood bandwagon, Jacqueline Fernandez welcomed 2020 in Switzerland. While holidaying in Gstaad, the actress bumped into her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan and his ladylove, Natasha Dalal.
The trio had their first lunch on 2020 together in the snowcapped city. Sharing a glimpse from their fun-filled lunch date, the actress wrote, “First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!”
Varun, who had earlier met Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and the Kapoor sisters, reacted to the post and wrote, "The dr is waiting for u 2020 jacqkoline".
Earlier, the Drive actress wished her fans Happy New Year followed by a series of skiing videos. “Here’s to falling down and getting back up. #2020,” she captioned.
Varun and Jacqueline can be seen having a blast as the two opt for ski racing. She shared videos of her skiing adventures captioning, “I lost then I won then I fell.”
Jacqueline will start shooting for her upcoming action film "Attack" in January. The upcoming film is a two-heroine project and Jacqueline with share the screen space with Rakul Preet Singh. John Abraham will play the male lead. The film is director Lakshya Raj Anand.
