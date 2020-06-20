Take the pledge to vote

Jacqueline Fernandez Finds Horse Riding at Salman Khan's Farmhouse 'Therapeutic'

Jacqueline Fernandez says she has been horse riding, painting and meditating at Salman Khan's farmhouse to stay positive during the lockdown.

June 20, 2020
Jacqueline Fernandez Finds Horse Riding at Salman Khan's Farmhouse 'Therapeutic'
Jacqueline Fernandez at Salman Khan's farmhouse.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been living out the lockdown at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. She indulged in various activities there which helped her stay positive and motivated throughout.

"The most therapeutic thing that I've been doing here on the farm during quarantine is horse riding because it kind of keeps me alert, focused but at the same time you're kind of connected with the horse, you're riding, you're learning new things, you're continously learning about the horse his movements, his character, his personality and it's definitely a patience game," Mid-Day quoted the actress as saying to a magazine.

Talking about more activities that helped Jacqueline maintain positivity during the lockdown, she said, "It has been very therapeutic for me but there are other things as well. Painting is very therapeutic as well, I mean trying to paint as much as I can while I'm here whenever I can while I get some time. But also I think just some meditation is really really good."

Despite being on a break at the farmhouse, Jacqueline has been busy making music videos with Salman Khan, promoting her new movie Mrs Serial Killer that dropped on Netflix, as well as being part of the online reality show Home Dancer.

Jacqueline also shot some magazine cover pictures at Salman's farmhouse. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

💜 @bazaarindia

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

