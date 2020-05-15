Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Jacqueline Fernandez Is Missing Her Parents During Lockdown

Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her parents and wrote--miss you both so much.

IANS

Updated:May 15, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jacqueline Fernandez Is Missing Her Parents During Lockdown
credits - Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she cannot wait to see her parents once the lockdown is lifted.

The Sri Lankan beauty took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her parents.

"Miss you both so much... can't wait to see you when this is all over," she captioned the image, which has currently garnered 650K likes.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: "Aww... pls give them my love... till v meet again in the Maldives."

Jacqueline recently featured in Salman Khan's latest song Tere bina, which has been sung and directed by the superstar himself.

Salman revealed that the song was shot at his Panvel farmhouse in the presence of just three people -- him, Jacqueline and the DOP.

"Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBina," he wrote in a tweet.

The actress was also recently seen in Mrs. Serial Killer, which released on Netflix.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading