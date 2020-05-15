Jacqueline Fernandez Is Missing Her Parents During Lockdown

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she cannot wait to see her parents once the lockdown is lifted.

The Sri Lankan beauty took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her parents.

"Miss you both so much... can't wait to see you when this is all over," she captioned the image, which has currently garnered 650K likes.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: "Aww... pls give them my love... till v meet again in the Maldives."

Jacqueline recently featured in Salman Khan's latest song Tere bina, which has been sung and directed by the superstar himself.

Salman revealed that the song was shot at his Panvel farmhouse in the presence of just three people -- him, Jacqueline and the DOP.

"Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBina," he wrote in a tweet.

The actress was also recently seen in Mrs. Serial Killer, which released on Netflix.

