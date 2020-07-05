Take the pledge to vote

Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Cute as She Pouts in Her New Selfie, See Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media and posted a picture of herself in a light pink night suit pouting to the camera.

IANS

Updated:July 5, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Cute as She Pouts in Her New Selfie, See Pic
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a stunning new picture of herself on social media.

Jacqueline took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself in a light pink night suit pouting to the camera. She captioned it: "Monsoon Sunday."

Monsoon Sunday

The actress had called cinema a "beautiful fraud" in a recent post she shared on the photo-sharing website. "Cinema.. the most beautiful fraud in the world... inside looking out," Jacqueline posted on Instagram along with pictures of herself.

In the images, the actress is seen wearing a shimmery top, has kept her hair open and has completed the look with subtle make-up and pink lip colour.

Jacqueline recently made her digital debut in the web series Mrs Serial Killer and launched an online dance competition, Home Dancer.

She was also seen in superstar Salman Khan's song Tere bina.

Jacqueline will next be seen in Attack, an action film starring John Abraham.

Talking about Attack, she told IANS: "I'm very excited. Shooting for the film was fun and a great learning experience. I have worked with John before and working with him again was a great experience. I am looking forward to the film's release."

