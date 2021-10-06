Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Hot in the New Valentino Golden Sweater, See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez understands how to create a fashion statement with her sense of style. The Bollywood actress is frequently seen in western clothes with daring appearances. She can be seen flaunting her flexible persona in every appearance, whether it’s a red-carpet look, a party night, or a photoshoot. The actress never fails to surprise the fans with her fashion ambitions. As the winter is arriving, Jacqueline’s current wardrobe is the perfect idea for this season.

The Sri Lankan beauty recently appeared on the reality TV show Dance+ 6. She stole the evening’s fashion talk with a head-to-toe gold Valentino Garavani ensemble. She was styled for the look by Chandini Whabi. Jacqueline uploaded her glamorous pictures on her official Instagram handle.

She paired the golden sweater with a gold wool short skirt adorned with a frilled shape and patterned knit accents, with damp hair and a chunky golden hoop. She completed the look with textured Valentino logo heels and a handbag adorned with gold plates. She paired her knitted golden sweater with an oversized, dual collared white shirt. Her bold red lipstick was the cherry on the top.

The actress even did a bold and glam photoshoot of her look for the show. She mentioned in her caption about being really excited to be back on the show. Her photographs are receiving a lot of attention. And why not, her goddess-like appearance is worthy of adoration. Over 1.1 million people have liked the post, and many have commented.

With her hectic schedule, the actress has been keeping very occupied. Her latest appearance was in the horror comedy Bhoot Police where she starred along Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. She still has a slew of projects in her kitty. Her upcoming projects include Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Attack.

