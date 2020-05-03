Jacqueline Fernandez Shoots for Magazine Cover at Salman Khan's Farmhouse
Jacqueline Fernandez shoots for a magazine cover with Salman Khan's horse at his Panvel farmhouse amid the coronavirus lockdown.
credits - Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is in quarantine at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, recently shot for Harper's Bazaar magazine cover with the actor's horse.
Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle to share the picture, where she can be seen in printed white dress posing alongside Salman's horse at his farmhouse.
"Head over to @bazaarindia to check out my first digital cover," she captioned the picture.
The magazine's official Instagram page has also shared the picture.
"Amidst news of the lockdown extension, we asked Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) to create a cover image that would celebrate just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future (sic)," read the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Amidst news of the lockdown extension, we asked Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) to create a cover image that would celebrate just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future. The actor is quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse where she is, “reconnecting with nature”. She says, “It has been such an enriching liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I’m just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times.” . . Photographs by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue
A few days ago, Jacqueline had shared a shirtless picture of Salman, sweating hard in the gym. She wrote, "Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe (sic)."
