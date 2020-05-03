Jacqueline Fernandez Shoots for Magazine Cover at Salman Khan's Farmhouse

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is in quarantine at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, recently shot for Harper's Bazaar magazine cover with the actor's horse.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle to share the picture, where she can be seen in printed white dress posing alongside Salman's horse at his farmhouse.

"Head over to @bazaarindia to check out my first digital cover," she captioned the picture.

The magazine's official Instagram page has also shared the picture.

"Amidst news of the lockdown extension, we asked Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) to create a cover image that would celebrate just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future (sic)," read the caption.

A few days ago, Jacqueline had shared a shirtless picture of Salman, sweating hard in the gym. She wrote, "Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe (sic)."

