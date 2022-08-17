Jacqueline Fernandez Sizzles In Deep Neck Pink Corset And Pants

Jacqueline Fernandez often leaves netizens spellbound with her sizzling appearance. Be it Indian or Western attire, Jacqueline looks effortless and often sets some major fashion goals for all the girls out there. If you follow her on Instagram, you must have come across her alluring pictures.

And now some glimpses from her latest photoshoot appeared online, and once again Jacqueline proved why we should look up to her for fashion tips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A M I T A A L E X A N D E R (@namitaalexander)

Celebrity stylist Namita Alexander shared a set of pictures of Jacqueline on her Instagram handle. In the glimpses, the actress can be seen wearing a pink corset top and a pair of flare pants.

She captioned the post with some fire and heart emoticons. One of the users commented, “Love her style. She looks fresh,” while another commented, “Beautiful hair”. Jacqueline is known for experimenting with colours and quirky designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A M I T A A L E X A N D E R (@namitaalexander)

The corset was in the hue of flamingo pink with a sweetheart neckline, along with broad straps and a criss-cross tie detailing on the side. Jacqueline paired it up with a pair of flare pants, which are a shade of blush-pink.

To complete her look, she wore white multiple-strap high heels from Balenciaga. To accessorize her look, the actress donned minimal jewellery like bracelets and silver rings. To break the colour, the actress wore gold oval-shaped earrings. Jacqueline’s outfit was from the designer Arushi Rawal’s clothing label.

When it comes to her hair and makeup, celebrity makeup and hair artist Shaan Muttathil assisted Jacqueline. S

he chose to wear a matte nude lip shade, sleek black winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, smoky eye shadow, a little highlighter, and sharp contouring on the cheeks. For her hair, she opted for a side partition with soft curls to highlight her outfit.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here