Jacqueline Fernandez Slays It in a Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Ensemble on the Cover of Bridal Asia; See Pic
On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Drive.
Jacqueline Fernandez at Mehboob Studio in Bandra West, Mumbai. (Image: File photo/ Yogen Shah)
With the wedding season just around the corner, it's inevitable that designers across the country will be showcasing their couture collection comprising of stunning bridal pieces and jewellery. And while soon-to-be-brides decide on what kind of look they would wish to sport on their special day, here's a little cue from none other than Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently took the Internet by storm with her latest photoshoot for Bridal Asia's 'Timeless Issue', on how to keep it simple yet stylish.
Blessed with a graceful frame, enviable, flawless skin and a penchant for trend-setting and fashionable attires, Jacqueline recently slayed it in a peacock blue outfit from the atelier of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on the magazine's cover. A combination of fully embellished slit skirt and a matching blouse, the Race 3 star teamed her beautiful ensemble with handcrafted polki and emerald necklace, an exquisite kada and a statement ring. Fernandez rounded off her look with nude makeup with a tint of light pink on her lips and opted to keep her stright hair in a side parted style.
Take a look.
Take a look.
