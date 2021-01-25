Jacqueline Fernandez Slays Social Media with Her Beauty, See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez is setting the internet on fire with her latest Instagram posts. The Sri-Lankan beauty took to social media to share three different looks from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Jacqueline channels her versatility from the sultry dream girl to flaming red hot seductress.

Her latest post shows her wearing a yellow and pink saree with a deep red colour lip. The 35-year-old actress completes her look with an open mane and some floral hair accessories. The post has garnered over 4,81,133 likes as fans praise her look. Some called her “queen” or “jacqueennn” while others wrote how the “picture is everything”.

In another Instagram post, Jacqueline wears an all-black power suit with nude lip colour and turquoise eyeliner exuding a confident no-nonsense look. The actor described her look as “go-getter”. This post received 7,83,695 likes with fans commending the model’s looks with red heart and fire emojis.

Serving her third look, Jacqueline was dressed in red monochrome. She wore a bright red lipstick along with a red off-shoulder dress. With her hair pulled back and eyes highlighted with pink eyeshadow and black kajal, Jacqueline was ready to impress her followers. The actress described this look as “Flaming hot!!! Born to glow”. 649k Instagram users liked Jacqueline's look. One of the fans commented on Jacqueline’s post and wrote, “That’s a solid swing ya got there.” Choreographer Joya Nandy Kazi also typed in her reaction in the comments section and wrote, “Stunner”.

The actress also shared a glimpse of her upcoming venture which is most likely related to dancing or fitness. In a series of posts earlier this year, Jacqueline flaunted her toned body in a ballerina outfit and announced her upcoming venture titled SheRox. The actress wrote in the caption that SheRox is coming soon. The SheRox official Instagram handle’s bio says, “You glow differently when you’re actually happy”.

Jacqueline will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar. She is also featuring in Bhoot Police.