News18 Logo

lifestyle

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Lifestyle
1-MIN READ

Jacqueline Fernandez Strikes a Pose in a Front-Open Jacket, See Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez Strikes a Pose in a Front-Open Jacket, See Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she is striking a pose for the camera in a front-open jacket.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be in a Thundering Tuesday mood, given the surprise she has for fans and followers on social media.

Her latest Instagram picture is a monochrome frame that has Jacqueline striking a pose for the camera in a front-open jacket with nothing underneath. She completes her sultry look with blue denim lowers and open hair. The Bollywood star sports minimal make-up.

"Far far away..." she captioned the image, which currently has 543K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Jacqueline is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Bhoot Police, which also stars Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The film has completed a chunk of shoot in Himachal Pradesh, across hill stations as Dalhousie and Dharamshala.

She will soon start shooting for Cirkus, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has Kick 2 coming up, opposite Salman Khan.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...