Jacqueline Fernandez's Workout Regime Includes Strength Training; Know the Benefits

Jacqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly one of the fittest divas in the Hindi film industry. Though she prefers Yoga, she doesn’t fail to ensure that her fitness regime is dynamic. On Sunday, January 8, it was the actor’s coach who shared glimpses of the actress’ strength training. The coach couldn’t be more proud of Jacqueline Fernandez’s sheer dedication to her fitness training. “It’s the culmination of every drop of sweat n every second of hard work that makes you who you are, you are strong. Jacqueline Fernandez keep it up. Proud to be your coach,” he stated.

In the fitness clip, the actor was seen performing multiple variations of lunges and squats. Aptly breathing in and out, Jacqueline appeared to be utterly focused on completing her sets in black athleisure. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVOHAAM (@shivohamofficial)

What is strength training?

No matter how agile one’s body is, strength is the key element to displaying improved performance and keeping injuries at bay. That is what strength training provides to one’s body. It is a culmination of resistance, muscle, and weight training using physical movements and added equipment to build muscles, strength, and endurance. Equipements included in strength training includes dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance band, and more.

What are the benefits of strength training?

Improves Strength: It accentuates a body’s speed, strength, power and also improves endurance while preserving lean muscle mass. Reduces obesity: Strength training results in burning both calories and fats. Hence, if your aim is to become leaner or lose weight, strength-based training will help you achieve the goal while also making you stronger. Lower risk of injury: It improves a person’s range of motion, and mobility of muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Which reinforces strength in major joints of the body, knees, and ankles, thus providing protection against injury. Improves flexibility: Along with mobility, performing resistance-based squats and lunges also accentuates the body’s flexibility. Promotes healthy life: As one grows old, the human body is likely to become weak but strength training can improve the quality of life by not only boosting physical health but also mental well-being.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here