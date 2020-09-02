Jacqueline Fernandez's Unfiltered Selfie Celebrates Freckles
Jacqueline Fernandez is keeping it real and has shared an unfiltered selfie on Instagram. In her new pictures, Jacqueline is sans make-up.
credits - Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is keeping it real and has shared an unfiltered selfie on Instagram. In her new pictures, Jacqueline is sans make-up and doesn't hesitate to show off her freckles.
"And out come the freckles," she captioned the images along with rainbow, sunflower and sun emojis.
Last month it was revealed that Jacqueline and her lookalike Amanda Cerny have been roped in to do a video podcast together.
Amanda is an actress, model and influencer who has been in news in India for her strong resemblance with Bollywood star Jacqueline. Conversations will revolve around about sex, dating, wellness and culture, while delivering to audiences all that 'feels good'.
Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with the web film Mrs Serial Killer and launched an online dance competition, Home Dancer. The actress also featured in the video of Salman Khan's song Tere bina, shot at the actor's Panvel farmhouse during lockdown.
