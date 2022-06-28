Jagannath Rath Yatra to Hariyali Teej, Important Fasts and Festivals In July.

July, the seventh month of the English calendar, is just a few days away. For the Hindu community, the month is important as the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra falls during this month. After Chaturmas, which falls in July, all Manglik work will be prohibited for the next four months.

Apart from these, fasts and festivals like Devshayani Ekadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Guru Purnima, Vyas Jayanti, Karka Sankranti, Sawan Somwar Vrat, Mangala Gauri Vrat, Hariyali Teej are about to come.

The month of July is full of religious activities. The astrologer of Puri Dr Ganesh Mishra here tells us about the fast and festivals of July.

July 2022 Vrat and Festivals

July 01, Friday: Jagannath Rath Yatra

July 02, Sunday: Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

July 05, Tuesday: Skanda Shashthi Vrat

July 07, Thursday: Shri Durgashtami Vrat

July 10, Sunday: Devshayani Ekadashi, Beginning of Chaturmas

July 11, Monday: Som Pradosh Vrat, Jaya Parvati Vrat

July 13, Wednesday: Guru Purnima, Ashadha Purnima, Vyas Jayanti

July 14, Thursday: Sawan month begins, Krishna paksha of Shravan month begins

July 16, Saturday: Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi, Karka Sankranti

July 18, Monday: First Sawan Somvar Vrat

July 19, Tuesday, First Mangala Gauri Vrat

July 24, Sunday: Kamika Ekadashi

July 25, Monday: Som Pradosh Vrat, Second Sawan Somvar Vrat

July 26, Tuesday: Monthly Shivratri, Second Mangala Gauri Vrat

July 28, Thursday: Shravan Amavasya, Amavasya of bath donation

July 29, Friday: Shukla Paksha begins the month of Shravan

July 31, Sunday: Hariyali Teej

Somwar Vrat and Mangala Gauri Vrat of Sawan month are considered of utmost importance. It is believed that the ones who observe Sawan Somvar fast, their wishes all fulfilled by Lord Shiva.

Mangala Gauri Vrat is a fast that provides eternal happiness and good fortune. Goddess Parvati is worshipped methodically on this day. In July, Hariyali Teej fasts are also observed.

