Jagannath Temple to Tirthan Valley, Amazing Places to Visit in Bhuntar

Bhuntar is a town located in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. It is just 11 km away from Kullu town. This palace is an amazing tourist destination. If you are making a firm plan to hang out with friends this time, then Bhuntar should definitely be on your list. The place is not just beautiful but also a budget-friendly destination.

Talking about Bhuntar, there are many good places to visit in Bhuntar town. You can also enjoy river rafting with friends and camping near the city of Bhuntar. Reaching Bhuntar is very easy. You can reach here by road, train or flight.

Let us tell you about the famous places you can visit in Bhuntar.

1. Jagannath Temple: This temple is situated on a hill about 3 km from Bhuntar, and is located at a height of around 5000 feet above sea level. This place holds an extreme religious value for Hindus and is an amazing destination for all nature lovers.

2. Bijli Mahadev Temple: This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is situated at an altitude of about 2000 meters above sea level. To visit this destination you need to trek for about 3 km. This is no ordinary temple as it is the belief of the people that the prayers offered at this temple are always fulfilled. So it is one of the top tourist attractions in Bhuntar.

3. Himalayan National Park: Earlier, this park was known as Jawaharlal Nehru Great Indian National Park. This park is spread over a very large area and is surrounded by magnificent snow-capped mountains, flowers, flora, and many animals. It is one of the most exciting tourist places in Bhuntar.

4. Kaisdhar: If you are travelling to Bhuntar, this place should definitely be on your list. This tourist destination is famous for its large deodar trees and meadows, and this makes this place a perfect picnic spot.

5. Tirthan Valley: Tirthan Valley is one of the most attractive destinations to visit in Bhuntar. The lake located here receives water from the Tirthan River. And this place serves as an ideal base camp for trekkers. The main attractions of this place include several beautiful farms, forests, and lazy hamlets. You can also plan to camp on the banks of river Tirthan.

