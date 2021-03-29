Jagdeep Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About the Veteran Actor

Veteran actor, Jagdeep, is most remembered for his character, Soorma Bhopali in the 1975 cult film Sholay. Born Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey, the famous comedian breathed his last on July 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Jagdeep started his film journey as a child artist in BR Chopra’s 1951 film Afsana. As a child actor, he adopted the name of Master Munna and appeared in more films such as Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna, Aar Paar and Do Bigha Zamin. It was in 1968 that Jagdeep solidified his spot as a popular comedian with the Shammi Kapoor starrer Brahmachari.

1. Jagdeep was born on March 29 1939, in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. He had three marriages in his lifetime and was father to renowned comedian and dancers Javed and Naved Jaffrey.

2. Jagdeep was very young when he lost his father during the partition. He and his family moved to Bombay and Jagdeep’s mother struggled to meet ends.

3. For this reason, Jagdeep had to drop out of school at a young age. He started selling soap on the roadside to get by and earn to support his family.

4. His role in Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke was well received. So much, that the former Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, gifted his own personal staff to Jagdeep after watching the film.

5. Jagdeep featured in more than 400 films during his lifetime.

6. Some of the more popular songs in Hindi films picturised on him include Pas Baitho Tabiyat Bahal Jayegi from Punarmilan. Another song that added to his popularity was Aa Gaye Yaron Jeene Ke Din from the film Phir Wohi Baat.7. Better known as a comedian, Jagdeep is also fondly remembered for his role in the film Andaz Apna Apna. He played father to Salman Khan’s character.8. Jagdeep also worked in horror films such as Purana Mandir and 3D Saamri, both were successful.9. His last released film, before his death was Gali Gali Chor Hai in 201. He played a police constable’s character.