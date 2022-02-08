Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: A Playlist of Best Gems by the 'Ghazal King'

On this day in 1941, a man who went on to earn the title of ‘King of Ghazals’ was born. Jagjit Singh churned out some classic compositions that made a home in the hearts of millions of people and are still afresh. Born in Rajasthan, Jagjit Singh composed some of the best ghazals that the world has ever listened to. The ghazals that he produced have garnered immense appreciation and won both critical and commercial acclaim.

Here are the top five ghazals produced by the Ghazal King:

Hothon Se Chhulo Tum

The song was a commercial success and was produced by Jagjit Singh for the 1981 film Prem Geet starring Anita Raj and Raj Babbar. The song is one of the most popular ghazals and is a part of almost all ghazal gatherings without a miss.

Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

A year later, after the legendary ghazal artists produced ‘Hothon Se Chhulo Tum,’ his fans and the audience were amazed by another one of his creations. The song was a creation of the collaboration of Jagjit Singh and his partner in life, Chitra Singh.

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya

Came into being in 1999 for the movie Sarfarosh starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre, and Amir Khan, the song often represents Jagjit Singh. However, the song also had hints of contributions of another maestro of ghazal music, Ghulam Ali.

Woh Kagaz Ki Kashti

Another track that contained the confluence of the melodious couple, Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh. Woh Kagaz Ki Kashti featured in the 1987 movie Aaj starring Raj Babbar. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tB0hmrY_s0U

Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho

Another gem of a song from the same 1982 movie is the track ‘Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho.’ Penned into creation by Kaifi Azmi, Jagjit Singh did justice by voicing the beautiful lyrics into a ghazal song. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ju6kNKaBOQ8

