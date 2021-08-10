Jahangir or Jehangir? Netizens Want to Know How Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Spell Son’s Name

Jehangir or Jahangir? While actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second son’s name has now been revealed, netizens are debating how it’s spelt. The couple hasn’t officially revealed the name, but Kareena indirectly revealed their younger son’s name in her recently published book, Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Name Their Second Son Jehangir, Not Jeh?

The actor, who has addressed her second son as Jeh throughout the book, called him Jehangir in the caption of one of the images of her book.

In July, there was social media speculation that Saif and Kareena had shortened the baby’s name to Jeh to avoid controversies.

Read: After ‘Taimur’, Saif-Kareena Trolled For Naming Younger Son ‘Jehangir’

A section of social media trolled the couple, with many alleging that their second son has been named after Mughal emperor Jahangir.

Read: Jehangir: Know All About the Mughal Emperor who Ruled for 22 Years

Kareena and Saif received huge backlash for naming their first son Taimur Ali Khan. The couple courted controversy in 2016 for reportedly naming their firstborn after an invader. Reportedly Taimur was inspired by Timur – the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398. However, they denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here