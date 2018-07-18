Janhvi Kapoor is Making Our Hearts Dhadak Everytime She Steps Out For Promotions
Are you ready to steal style vibes from Jhanvi Kapoor’s book of style?
Image: Instagram
Here's a compilation of Jahnvi's best looks in recent days that have sent back the fashion police to rest!
1) Jahnvi continued her streak of wearing desi diva outfits with a pretty Anamika Khanna ensemble yesterday. She completed the look with stone studded tassel earrings. Her braid-game is exceptionally killer!
Beautiful @janhvikapoor in @anamikakhanna.in Jewellery by - @amrapalijewels Styled by - @tanghavri @namdeepak #janhvikapoor #Dhadak #dhadakpromotions #promotions #promotionlook #bollywood #bollywoodindia #bollywoodfashion #fashiongoals #fashiontrends #fashionblogger #fashionworld #trends #Starstylestories #Celebrityfashion
2) Jahnvi looked radiant in a silver gotta and mirror work kurti and a lavender patiala dhoti salwar. She wore huge danglers, silver bangles and a pair of embellished juttis to complete her look. What stole the show was her two side french braid.
Punjabi Kudi💕 @janhvikapoor Outfit by - @ritikamirchandani Earrings by - @minerali_store Bangles by - @minerali_store @silverstreakstore Jutties by - @needledust Styled by - @tanghavri @namdeepak #janhvikapoor #Dhadak #dhadakpromotions #promotions #promotionlook #bollywood #bollywoodindia #bollywoodfashion #fashiongoals #fashiontrends #fashionblogger #fashionworld #trends #Starstylestories #Celebrityfashion
3) Spotted at the airport, Jahnvi looked fresh in an all-white ensemble. She looked pretty even without make-up. We like the dainty toe-ring footwear and her open tresses worked wonders.
4) Serene and sultry, the actor gives us a stunning look in this pink striped maxi dress. We like the summery feel of her outfit and statement earrings in gold up the ante of the chic dress.
5) Jahnvi wore this pretty outfit while promoting her movie in Kolkata. Going ethnic, she picked an off white and red lehenga skirt by Anamika Khanna. The soothing tones balanced out the bling of the skirt nicely and we think it was a clever choice.
6) This lilac ruffled dress that Jahnvi chose to don gave us some bubbly and trendy feels. We like the high ponytail with loose curls and large gold hoops that added a charming detail to the actor's attire.
7) This dhoti pant and top co-ord set by Nikasha Tawdey Khemka is a really unconventional choice by Jahnvi. The Dhadak actress kept it chic and classy. Though what really set her apart was the floral pattern that so spring seasoned. She rounded off her look with pretty juttis and a side tie fishtail braid.
8 Days to Dhadak!!! Outfit: @nikasha_official Jewellery: @motifsbysurabhididwania Jutis: @needledust Styled By: @tanghavri Assisted By: @namdeepak Make Up: @vardannayak Hair: @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot #dhadak #dhadakon20thjuly #dhadakpromotions #8daystogo @dhadak_2018 @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial
8) Jahnvi gave us a perfect sunny day outfit in the form of this plunge neck tangerine slit kurti paired with ripped jeans. The outfit screams the name of the Bollywood's favorite designer Manish Malhotra. Jahnvi completed the look with studded nude pointy toe pumps and large danglers.
9) Channeling her inner princess, Jahnvi opted for a pale pink tulle skirt paired with a white crop top from Agami by Neha Agarwal. We loved the red embroidery detail on the neckline. Jahnvi's skin looks so well nourished and radiant.
10) Nailing the style vibe with her refined sense of fashion, Jhanvi Kapoor is the neo-fashionista who has got us hooked with her daring fashion choices. A sea-hued skirt paired with a basic white crop top makes for a classy choice.
This 20-year-old millennial is making heads turn and garnering rave reviews for her enviable style statements. Let us know which is your favourite look of Jahnvi.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video
- Indian Selectors to Name Squad for First Three Tests Against England Today
- Angad Bedi's Ex Norah Fatehi's Reaction to His Marriage With Neha Dhupia Will Completely Shock You
- Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: From Royal Weddings to Casual Chic, There's No Look The Diva Can't Pull Off
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Responds to Reports of Actress' Wedding With Nick Jonas And She Didn't Deny