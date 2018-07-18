Janhvi Kapoor is Making Our Hearts Dhadak Everytime She Steps Out For Promotions

Promoting her debut film Dhadak, a remake of Marathi film Sairat, Janhvi Kapoor has by now won a million hearts with one stunning appearance after another. Janhvi sure knows how to slay it in style. A fashionista already, Janhvi's fashion sense comes as innately to her as it did to her mother.Here's a compilation of Jahnvi's best looks in recent days that have sent back the fashion police to rest!1) Jahnvi continued her streak of wearing desi diva outfits with a pretty Anamika Khanna ensemble yesterday. She completed the look with stone studded tassel earrings. Her braid-game is exceptionally killer!2) Jahnvi looked radiant in a silver gotta and mirror work kurti and a lavender patiala dhoti salwar. She wore huge danglers, silver bangles and a pair of embellished juttis to complete her look. What stole the show was her two side french braid.3) Spotted at the airport, Jahnvi looked fresh in an all-white ensemble. She looked pretty even without make-up. We like the dainty toe-ring footwear and her open tresses worked wonders.4) Serene and sultry, the actor gives us a stunning look in this pink striped maxi dress. We like the summery feel of her outfit and statement earrings in gold up the ante of the chic dress.5) Jahnvi wore this pretty outfit while promoting her movie in Kolkata. Going ethnic, she picked an off white and red lehenga skirt by Anamika Khanna. The soothing tones balanced out the bling of the skirt nicely and we think it was a clever choice.6) This lilac ruffled dress that Jahnvi chose to don gave us some bubbly and trendy feels. We like the high ponytail with loose curls and large gold hoops that added a charming detail to the actor's attire.7) This dhoti pant and top co-ord set by Nikasha Tawdey Khemka is a really unconventional choice by Jahnvi. The Dhadak actress kept it chic and classy. Though what really set her apart was the floral pattern that so spring seasoned. She rounded off her look with pretty juttis and a side tie fishtail braid.8) Jahnvi gave us a perfect sunny day outfit in the form of this plunge neck tangerine slit kurti paired with ripped jeans. The outfit screams the name of the Bollywood's favorite designer Manish Malhotra. Jahnvi completed the look with studded nude pointy toe pumps and large danglers.9) Channeling her inner princess, Jahnvi opted for a pale pink tulle skirt paired with a white crop top from Agami by Neha Agarwal. We loved the red embroidery detail on the neckline. Jahnvi's skin looks so well nourished and radiant.10) Nailing the style vibe with her refined sense of fashion, Jhanvi Kapoor is the neo-fashionista who has got us hooked with her daring fashion choices. A sea-hued skirt paired with a basic white crop top makes for a classy choice.This 20-year-old millennial is making heads turn and garnering rave reviews for her enviable style statements. Let us know which is your favourite look of Jahnvi.