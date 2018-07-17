Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak

There is no denying the fact that the next generation of stars are far more fashion-conscious than industry seniors were at their age. The young stars-in-the-making, Jahnvi and Ishan are leaving no stone unturned in upping their fashion game, making a style statement even before starting their careers.Promoting her debut film Dhadak, a remake of Marathi film Sairat, Janhvi Kapoor has by now won a million hearts with one stunning appearance after another. Janhvi sure knows how to slay it in style. A fashionista already, Janhvi's fashion sense comes as innately to her as it did to her mother.Jahnvi is going places to promote the upcoming release with her co-star Ishaan Khatter. After wooing the audience with their chemistry in the cities of Lucknow, Kolkata and Jaipur; Ishan and Janhvi have now reached Chandigarh and her lavender outfit has won over the fashion police. Check it out:Jahnvi looked radiant in a silver gotta and mirror work kurti and a lavender patiala dhoti salwar. She wore huge danglers, silver bangles and a pair of embellished juttis to complete her look. What stole the show was her two side french braid. How cute is she!Another goofy video of Ishan and Jahnvi is doing rounds on social media. Watch it:Dhadak is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit Sairat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film is all set to hit the screens on July 20.