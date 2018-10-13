English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaipur Grooves to the Beats of MTV India Music Summit
Jaipur's largest music event of the year began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Fairmont here.
Mizo cardinal choir from Aizawl kicks off the MTV India Music Summit 2018
A 3-day MTV India Music Summit kicked off here on Friday, much to the delight of music lovers in this Rajasthan capital.
Jaipur's largest music event of the year began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Fairmont here.
International award-winning Mizo Cardinal Choir from Aizawl wowed the audience with a powerful performance while singer Usha Uthup received a standing ovation.
At 11 p.m., music maestro Hariharan, known for iconic movie tracks like "Tu Hi Re" from film 'Bombay' and "Chappa Chappa" from 'Maachis' will serenade the audience with an old-style 'mehfil'.
For all you jazz lovers, Song Bird of New Orleans, Robin Barnes, will recreate the jazz city of New Orleans in Jaipur at 11.15 p.m. onwards. She has flown all the way from the US to mark her presence at the event.
Post her performance, renowned singer Suresh Wadkar will take over at 12.30 a.m. with "Unplugged" along wih various artistes.
Usha Uthup said: "It's wonderful coming to anything that involves music. But when it involves MTV and Raymond and the India Music Summit, it is absolutely brilliant because you get to meet up with different artistes and musicians."
"It has been a real fantastic feeling for me. I think for every artiste it should matter because there is nothing as beautiful as meeting another fellow musician or singer. You can exchange ideas and learn. I am very thrilled to be here at the music summit. It's giving me a buzz which is totally different."
Earlier, the lamp-ligting ceremony was attended by renowned singers like L. Subramaniam, Usha Uthup, Hariharan, Sujaat Khan, Suresh Wadkar, Robin Barnes, Ajay Prasanna along with founding partners of Musiconcepts Pvt Limited, and creators and conceptualisers of the summit — Mala Sekhri, Aparna Joshi and Ambika Srivastava. Poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi was also present.
