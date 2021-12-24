Jaipur Literature Festival 2022: Dates to New Book Releases, All You Need to Know

The Jaipur Literature Festival 2022 will be organised between January 28 and February 1, in both online and offline mode.

This year, the festival will feature authors from 21 Indian and international languages as well as winners of the Nobel Prize, Booker Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and Sahitya Akademi Awards.

The festival will release the books “Soumitra Chatterjee: A Film Maker Remembers" by Suman Ghosh, “Crystals" by Safir Anand, and “Daira and Dhanak" edited by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, “Soumitra Chatterjee: A Film Maker Remembers" by Suman Ghosh and “Crysels" by Safir Anand.

The event’s inauguration will be handled by the Teamwork Arts in Delhi. The organisers of the festival Sanjoy K. Roy, author William Dalrymple, and Nimita Gokhale will introduce the stalwarts of the various disciplines who will participate in the festival.

Some of the highlights of the Jaipur Literature Festival this time include the session of Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah. Gurnah was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature for his portrayal of the effects of colonialism and the refugee situation in various parts of the world.

Israeli Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman and Professor Olivier Sibony will also be present at the spot. Kahneman is an economist notable for his work on the psychology of decision-making and behavioural economics, for which he was awarded the 2002 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

Eminent Indian-American economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit V. Banerjee will also address one of the sessions of the festival.

The 2021 Booker Prize-winning South African author Damon Galgut will discuss his latest work The Promise. He will discuss with Indian-American businessman and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi her memoir titled My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future.

