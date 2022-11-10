Jaisalmer Diaries: 5 Must-Visit Cultural Places To Enjoy In Winters

The Desert Culture Centre and Museum, one of the must-see places in Jaisalmer in winter, is dedicated to preserving every aspect of Rajasthan’s culture, traditions, and heritage. December and January are ideal months to visit Jaisalmer because the nights are much cooler and the days have a winter chill in the air, making it ideal for tourism.

The days will be bright and sunny, with a cool breeze at night. However, the weather outside is neither too hot nor too cold. You will undoubtedly enjoy spending time outside of your hotel room exploring Jaisalmer city’s majestic forts and beautiful Havelis. In addition, while watching the puppet show at the cultural center in the evening, one can interact with the friendly locals. Along with the exciting Jaisalmer desert safari, here are 5 must-visit places that you should not miss while in Jaisalmer.

Camel Safari in Jaisalmer:

You can visit the desert for a day, eat lunch, and return in the late afternoon after enjoying a glimpse of desert life with Camel Safari Jaisalmer. The safari provides an upgraded desert experience that includes a breathtaking sunrise and an enthralling sunset without the need to spend the night in the desert.

Explore Jaisalmer Fort:

The famous Jaisalmer Fort is known as the Golden Fort because of the use of yellow sandstone in its construction. This desert landmark also happens to be the best example of intricate Indian architecture from a bygone era. When the sun’s rays fall on the fort’s walls and are reflected, the sight is breathtaking. This royal architectural marvel captures the attention of every visitor who arrives in India’s Golden City. Exploring all of the fort’s corners is one of the best things to do in Jaisalmer in December.

Camping at Khuri Dunes:

During your December trip to Jaisalmer, Khuri Sand Dunes is a fantastic place for camping as well as sightseeing. It provides a plethora of thrilling activities such as camel riding, jeep safari, and sightseeing for thrill seekers to choose from. The Khuri dunes are also well-known for their local bazaars that sell traditional handicrafts. Spending the night here will allow you to participate in some of the most entertaining musical nights and campfires.

Enjoy Safaris at Sam Sand Dunes:

Everyone who visits Jaisalmer in December is interested in going on a desert safari. Sam Sand Dunes is the first name that comes to mind when you think of having an authentic desert safari experience. Participating in these things to do in Jaisalmer in December at Sam Sand Dunes will allow you to enjoy sand dune bashings and a sunset safari. This is one of the best things to do in Jaisalmer on a December night because you will be able to enjoy cultural performances as well as authentic Rajasthani cuisine. Camping and dining under a starlit sky is an unforgettable experience that you will remember for the rest of your life.

Boating at Gadisar Lake:

Gadisar Lake is one of the top tourist attractions in Jaisalmer in December, and it’s ideal for visitors looking for a relaxed evening. Boating on the lake is one of the most popular activities because you can see and admire the breathtaking views of the natural surroundings.

This lake, which is close to the well-known Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, provides excellent opportunities for bird watching. Visit this location in the evening to enjoy boating, bird watching, and the scenic views of the blood-red setting sun over the shimmering waters of the lake.

