Jaisalmer to Auli, Low-Budget Getaways in India

As soon as the summer season hits, many start heading either to the mountains or crystal-clear beaches. If you, too, are looking for a quick, budget getaway, there are so many places to visit in India. With cheap stays and accommodation, using public transport, and eating street food, you can quench the wanderlust inside you.

Here are the 5 best budget travel destinations in India for your next trip.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Jaisalmer, known as the Golden City, is famous worldwide for its unique yellow sandstone architecture. You cannot roam in Jaisalmer during summer, but if the weather is good here in the month of March, then you can plan a visit. Tourists come to Jaisalmer to see many historical forts and to camp in the desert. The city is famous for its beautiful mirror work embroidery, hand-woven shawls and blankets, and rugs made from camel hair. Escape the chaos of city life for 3 to 4 days in just Rs 15000.

Advertisement

Kanatal, Uttarakhand

Kanatal, the off-beat hill station located near Mussoorie is perfect for solo travelling or with friends. With beautiful hills, lush greenery, clouds, and mist, the town is surrounded by apple orchards and small houses.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Needless to say, Rishikesh is very popular among the youth. Surrounded by centuries-old temples and ashrams, popular for river rafting and camping with friends, Rishikesh offers an easy and cheap getaway.

Wayanad, Kerala

Want to explore South India on a fixed budget? Wayanad is the place for you! Famous for its unique spice and coffee plantations. Wayanad is a must-visit cheap place to visit in India. In the lush green forests, you can catch the sight of tigers, elephants, and cheetahs. You can also enjoy a jungle safari in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is a hill station popular among trekkers. Surrounded by coniferous forests and oak trees, in Auli, you can get spectacular views of some of the highest peaks of India like Nanda Devi. With cheap accommodation amid the untouched beauty of the hills, you can enjoy skiing and board ropeway ride to the fullest. The Valley of Flowers, National Park, Gorsan Bugyal, and Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara are the most famous among tourists.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.