Jamat Ul-Vida 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Loved Ones

As per the Islamic calendar, Jamat Ul Vida is observed on the last day of the month of Ramzan before Ed-ul-fitr. It is also known as Friday of Farewell. Celebrate the day with your family and friends and send them beautiful wishes, messages and Whatsapp greetings.

It’s more than just a Jamat Ul-Vida wishes, more than a message too; for it comes with warm and loving thoughts because it’s meant for you. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak.

The petition is an astonishing trade we hand over our stresses to Allah he hands over peace to us.

Friday is the balance of the week, Ramadan is the balance of the year and Hajj is the balance of life. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak!

Wishing you & your family health, wealth, and lots of happiness on this auspicious day of Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak. May Allah keep showering his blessings on us and forgive us for all our sins in the present, past and future.

As Ramadan departs from us yet again, we pray to see it again next year. I hope our prayers, fasts, and all the good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray all our sins are forgiven. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak.

That the best day that the sun rises upon is the day of Jummah (Friday) – Prophet Muhammad.

May the celebrations of Jumat Ul-Vida infuse your life with high spirits and bring along new hopes in your life. A very Happy Jumat Ul-Vida to you.

Before the auspicious month of Ramadan ends, let us offer the best of the prayers to Allah to seek his love and blessings. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul-Vida to you.

Wishing everyone a cheerful and blessed Jumat Ul-Vida. Let us make the most of this last Friday of this holy month by thanking Allah for all his blessingsThe celebrations of Jumat Ul-Vida are incomplete without seeking forgiveness for our sins and by offering our heartfelt prayers to Allah. Jumat Ul Vida Mubarak to all.

Warm wishes on Jumat Ul-Vida to you and your loved ones. May you celebrate this special occasion together by offering prayers to Allah.

