Jameela Jamil Opens Up on Struggle with Eating Disorder
Jameela Jamil, who has often talked about the negative effects of the toxic Hollywood beauty standards recently shared a picture from when she was going through an eating disorder herself.
Actress Jameela Jamil recently shared a 10-year-old picture, recalling her struggles with an eating disorder.
"This was a sad day 10 years ago. I didn't want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was 'too fat' and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day. I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s," she wrote on social media along with an image. In the photograph, she is seen posing in a black dress and heels.
This was a sad day 10 years ago. I didn’t want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was “too fat” and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day. I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s💔 pic.twitter.com/ZFaliTrPjp— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019
The therapy I used to help me was called EMDR, it works faster so it was much cheaper. CBT didn’t work for me personally. So if it doesn’t work for you, try EMDR. It’s free in some countries. I’m thankful to the brilliant “I Weigh” community for helping my recovery. Love you. ❤️— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019
Jamil often speaks publicly about her experience with an eating disorder as a teenager and society's impact on people's relationship with food and their bodies. Since then she has launched the body neutrality campaign, I Weigh. Talking about the campaign to People, Jameela had said, “It’s this really supportive community where everyone cheers each other on. There’s almost no negativity on it. It’s all these people who you realize that have been stamped down by society. But they’ve found themselves. This is our movement…There have been some people who feel like a slender actress is not someone who should be speaking out about body positivity but not only have I experienced public fat-shaming and anorexia but also this is my responsibility — to be an ally. I stand with them and not in front of them. I think more people are starting to realize that my intentions are pure and I am using my platform to uplift other activists.”
