Jamie Dorman Birthday: 5 Best Movies of the Hollywood Actor

Birthday boy Jamie Dornan seems like one of Hollywood’s superstars with a perfect amalgamation of charm, personality and acting skills, he isn’t spotted in a lot of big-budget movies. Fifty Shades of Grey came as one of the most praised movies of the actor and we expect to see more flicks of the star in the near future where he utilises his talent to the best of his potential.

Meanwhile, here are some of the most notable movies of the actor for your consideration.

Robin Hood

While the entry of Robin hood in the movie was criticised as one of the worst representations of the character ever, a good chunk of people liked the flick as well. The dialogues and action in the movie are entertaining and will keep you glued till the end.

Untogether

The movie comes as an American drama film starring Ben Mendelsohn, Lola Kirke, Jemima Kirke and Jamie Dornan. Directed by Emma Forrest, the movie started filming in October 2016.

My Dinner with Herve

The movie decodes the life of Herve Villechaize in detail and the circumstances responsible for his tragic death. Herve was a French American actor and played the role of evil henchmen in a James Bond movie in the year 1974. The 3ft 11-inch actor committed suicide by a firearm.

Fifty Shades of Grey

The movie needs no introduction and also created an argument over sexual domination. The flick bagged a mixed response from the masses and was based on the famous book.

The Siege of Jadotville

The movie was released in the year 2016 and was directed by Richie Smyth. It was based on a book by Declan Power and was produced jointly by a team of Ireland and South Africa. Written by Kevin Brodbin, the movie features a unit of the Irish army battling as the United Nation’s peacekeeping mission force in the country of Congo in 1961.

