Janeu Sanskar: Here's the Auspicious Date and Time in April 2021

Janeu Sanskar, one of the 16 rites of Sanatan Hinduism, is also known as Upanayana Sanskara and Yajnopaveet Sanskar. The tradition of janeu sanskar (janeu dharana) has been taking place since the Vedic period. It is believed that the dwij child gets the right to perform the yajna and self-study only after janeu dharana and that’s why it is also called Yajnopaveet. It is the duty of every Hindu to wear janeu and follow its rules.

During the janeu sanskar, a sacred yarn worn by the person. Janeu is put around the neck in such a way that it stays above the left shoulder and below the right arm. Janeu sanskar is considered quite significant in Hindu Dharma as it believes to have three sutras – symbols of Trimurti Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh – symbols of Devaruna, Pitruruna and Rishiruna – symbols of Sattva, Raz and Tama. According to Hindu scriptures, the child enters into the realm of religion, once the sanskar gets completed.

The ceremony is comprised of several rituals. It starts with a yajna followed by the boy's mundan ceremony, janeu dharan (Yellow coloured sacred thread), guru dakshina and hawan. All the rituals are performed after offering prayers to the deities. The boy is made to cover his body parts with non-stitched clothes and made to sit at the yajna place.

Gayatri mantra is chanted during the rituals. Janeu sanskar is very important for Brahmans as it is necessary to wear before performing any religious work, worship, prayer etc. It has some medical benefits too as it is said to reduce the risk of heart disease, and improve circulation of blood.

Mrigashira, Ardra, Punarvasu, Hasta, Chitra, Swati, Shravan, Dhanishta, Shatabhisha, Ashwini, Mool, Purva Bhadrapada, Purvashadha, Pushya, AshleshaSunday, Wednesday, Thursday, FridayDwitiya, Tritiya, Panchami, Shashthi, Dashami, Ekadashi, DwadashiUpanayana Sanskar should be performed when an auspicious planet present in the ninth, fifth, first, fourth, seventh, tenth from the lagna.April 22: 05:49 am to 06:55April 29: 05:42 am to 11:48

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here