Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Prove They Are the Ultimate Fashionista Duo

After Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, the other Kapoor sisters who are setting fashion and sister goals too high are Sridevi's daughters,Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The sisters are undoubtedly the next fashionista duo of Bollywood who have, time and again, made heads turn with their sartorial style statements.This time the two divas arrived in style for the store launch of Louis Vuitton in the capital wearing styles from the French fashion house.The paparazzi could not get enough of the girls at the opening. They proved that the 'K' in the Kapoor stands for 'Killing it', with their fashion sense.Janhvi was seen flaunting her matte ruffle yellow top along with high-waist black trousers. She teamed her outfit with white and black pair of shoes. Her hair was swept back in a high ponytail and donned bright blue eye shadow and a matte lipstick.On the other hand Khushi looked stunning as ever with her bow off-white top tucked in a mini denim skirt. What we couldn't miss out on her glossy black boots along with a white purse.During the launch, the Kapoor sisters were seeing having a little too much fun and shared cute moments on Instagram. You can't stop scrolling on these high-on-fashion pictures of the Kapoor sisters captured at the store launch.