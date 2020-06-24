Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's Fashion Game is on Point in This Throwback Pic

A throwback featuring the Kapoor sisters- Janhvi and Khushi is becoming popular on social media. The girls are looking stunning as they pose for the paparazzi during an event. Janhvi picked a ravishing red striped gown and left her long locks styled in a sleek hair do.

Khushi, on the other hand, looks chic in an off-shoulder black chiffon crop top paired with a high waist floral skirt. Her minimal makeup and dramatic sleeves stole the show.

The image was clicked in 2018 when Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor were muses for designer Manish Malhotra’s extravagant creations. He shared a group selfie featuring Janhvi, Khushi, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan.

Janhvi was last seen in the Zoya Akhtar directed segment of anthology horror film Ghost Stories. She will play the lead in the upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl directed by Sharan Sharma. The film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Janhvi will be starring in Dostana 2, sequel of 2008 rom-com, Dostana. The original had Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles while the sequel will feature Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya alongside Janhvi.

Apart from this, she will feature in comedy horror film Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi will also be a part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. The period drama will also feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

