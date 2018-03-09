English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janhvi Kapoor And Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Photos Post Sridevi's Untimely Death
Janhvi, who will seen in her debut film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar, slated for release in July, had earlier celebrated her birthday at an old age home as a mark of tribute to her late mother Sridevi.
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Sonam Kapoor)
On Tuesday, late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi and ‘Kapoor and Daughters’ including Khushi, Sonam, Rhea, Anshula and Shanaya along with film producer Boney Kapoor, celebrated Janhvi’s 21st birthday with a private dinner at home. While some of the family members took to social media to wish Janhvi on her special day, others rang with a small get together at home.
Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anshula, both took to Instagram to share a photo of the family members at Boney Kapoor’s residence, cutting cake and sharing some family time together. However, the photo did not go down too well with social media users, who were outraged that Janhvi and the family were celebrating her birthday within just ten days of her mother’s u timely demise. What looks like an effort by the family to normalise things for the two young girls who lost their mother, became fodder for Internet users to troll them and hurl mean and rude comments at them.
"Mom or no mom, who cares, an Instagram user wrote." "Shame on you all." "This is one of the disrespectful actions I ever witness!!!!. What would be Sridevi's feeling's from above," wrote others.
However, fans were quick enough to jump in and react to the situation. "It's the worst side of our society I'm witnessing here....instead of encouraging the girls to be strong, everyone wants them to shut the doors of hope and happiness that the girls are seeking for. Those who are in grief of losing Sridevi mam are unable to understand that she only wanted their children to be happy always," wrote a fan.
"So brave, your mom will be so proud of you," wrote another.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
