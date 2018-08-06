Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Workout Videos Will Inspire You to Hit the Gym

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor Official (@jhanvi_kapoor_official) on Aug 4, 2018 at 9:00am PDT

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are currently basking in the success of their film Dhadak which despite having entered the third of release and with three new films Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan hitting the silver screen this week, has held a tight grip on the box office collections.While critics did not quite like the filmmaker's treatment of the film (given that it was a remake of much-acclaimed Marathi film Sairat), for those who had not previously watched Sairat, both Janhvi and Ishaan did a decent job on-screen. In fact, it was their chemistry that had the audience charmed.However, Janhvi and Ishaan's chemistry is not just restricted to reel life. In real life too the duo are quite close and share a great bond of friendship, pulling pranks on another as also sweating it out together at the gym.Janhvi and Ishaan both have been stopped outside the gym regularly. And recent videos that have surfaced on the Internet show that the two really enjoy each other's company even at the gym.Recently, Ishaan shared a few workout videos with Janvhi on his Instagram stories which have now gone viral. The two can be seen giving it their all while doing cardio, lunges, battle ropes etc.Take a look.