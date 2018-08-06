English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Workout Videos Will Inspire You to Hit the Gym
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are giving us major fitness goals. Take a look.
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar/ Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are currently basking in the success of their film Dhadak which despite having entered the third of release and with three new films Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan hitting the silver screen this week, has held a tight grip on the box office collections.
While critics did not quite like the filmmaker's treatment of the film (given that it was a remake of much-acclaimed Marathi film Sairat), for those who had not previously watched Sairat, both Janhvi and Ishaan did a decent job on-screen. In fact, it was their chemistry that had the audience charmed.
However, Janhvi and Ishaan's chemistry is not just restricted to reel life. In real life too the duo are quite close and share a great bond of friendship, pulling pranks on another as also sweating it out together at the gym.
Janhvi and Ishaan both have been stopped outside the gym regularly. And recent videos that have surfaced on the Internet show that the two really enjoy each other's company even at the gym.
Recently, Ishaan shared a few workout videos with Janvhi on his Instagram stories which have now gone viral. The two can be seen giving it their all while doing cardio, lunges, battle ropes etc.
Take a look.
Also Watch
While critics did not quite like the filmmaker's treatment of the film (given that it was a remake of much-acclaimed Marathi film Sairat), for those who had not previously watched Sairat, both Janhvi and Ishaan did a decent job on-screen. In fact, it was their chemistry that had the audience charmed.
However, Janhvi and Ishaan's chemistry is not just restricted to reel life. In real life too the duo are quite close and share a great bond of friendship, pulling pranks on another as also sweating it out together at the gym.
Janhvi and Ishaan both have been stopped outside the gym regularly. And recent videos that have surfaced on the Internet show that the two really enjoy each other's company even at the gym.
Recently, Ishaan shared a few workout videos with Janvhi on his Instagram stories which have now gone viral. The two can be seen giving it their all while doing cardio, lunges, battle ropes etc.
Take a look.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Roadies' Raghu Ram Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio; See Pics
- Loveratri Trailer: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain Play Total Strangers in Love
- Rajasthan High Court Acquits Woman of Killing a Child Because She Was PMSing
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Final Season of Chef Anthony Bourdain's Show to Air Later This Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...