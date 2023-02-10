Janhvi Kapoor Blends Comfort With Style for Her Latest Airport Look; Seen Yet?

From red carpet outfits to her airport aesthetics, it seems like Janhvi Kapoor knows the drill of choosing the best outfits and her latest pick is proving the same. The diva prefers to dress simply and comfortably, especially when she has a long flight to catch. On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor was papped at Mumbai airport as she arrived for a flight to fulfil her professional commitment.

The actress is known for always slaying fashion goals in whatever she wears. Janhvi looked stunning in an off-white ensemble for her midweek airport appearance. The dress had a plunging neckline and grey checkered patterns that ran the length of the dress. Janhvi paired it with an ivory-white shrug with full sleeves. Before entering the airport, the actress paused and posed for the shutterbugs waiting outside.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sensuous Sequin Outfits In Latest Photoshoot, See The Diva’s Sexy Pictures

She walked into the airport holding a monochrome checkered bag in one hand. To complete her look, she wore pastel pink pumps and silver hoop earrings. Janhvi kept her hair open in wavy curls with a middle parting and donned minimal makeup. Check here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Not only the pap clicks, but her Instagram feed appears to be a fashion magazine. A day back, a high-end magazine posted her picture on its cover. Janhvi looked absolutely stunning in her red off-shoulder ruffled dress that had a long train.

While posting it, the caption read, “Bazaar India Covergirl Janhvi Kapoor is wiser, stronger, and more focused on her craft. In conversation with Editor Nandini Bhalla, the 25-year-old opens up about family, cinema, her evolving definition of beauty, and her hopes for 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia)

The caption also had a gist of the interview where she was asked, “What are you focused on right now?” To this, the diva replied, “I am prioritizing hard work. And I’ve always been very clear about my goals in life…I want to live up to my mother’s [Sridevi] legacy. This doesn’t come from a place of arrogance, but a desire to want to give back to my parents, as well as the audience. While I may have gotten certain opportunities more easily, I also feel like I’m at a disadvantage. In the sense, people aren’t going to come and watch my films from a neutral perspective—they’re going to come in saying, ‘Oh, she’s gotten by easily in life; she’s privileged.’ So I have to convince them that I have something to offer; I work hard, and I value everything that I have been given. I love cinema, and I am not apologetic about it anymore, because I know I’m good at what I do… I’m just warming up.”

ALSO READ: Quirky Prints Are Making Their Mark In 2023! Sayani Gupta To Kriti Sanon Show Us How To Style Them Right

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Her recent films include Good Luck Jerry and Mili. Her performance in both the films was highly praised.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here