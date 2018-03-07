Janhvi Celebrates Birthday With Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya And Dad Boney; See Pics

Just a few days after losing her mother and legendary actress late Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, at an old age home, as a mark of tribute to her late mother.Janhvi, who will soon be seen in Dharma production's Dhadak, the Bollywood remake of Marathi film Sairat, spent quality time at the old age home, before ending her day with a private dinner with 'Kapoor and daughter' at her residence.Cousins Sonam and Rhea (Anil Kapoor's daughters), Shanaya and Jahaan (Sanjay Kapoor's children), half-sister Anshula, sister Khushi and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha, were all present to wish Janhvi on her special day.In a photograph shared by actress Sonam Kapoor on Instagram, the family members can be seen sharing laughs and giggles, having some fun time with several cakes laid on the table for the young and beautiful Janhvi.Take a look.In another video surfaced on social media, Janhvi can be seen cutting her birthday cake with dad Boney Kapoor by her side. Take a look.Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had taken to social media to write a heartwarming note to Janhvi, wishing her on the special day. She wrote, "To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu (sic)."Janhvi will be starring alongside Ishan Khattar in her debut film slated for release in July.