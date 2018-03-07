GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Janhvi Celebrates Birthday With Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya And Dad Boney; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor will be starring alongside Ishaan Khattar in her debut film Dhadak slated for release in July.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Yogen Shah)
Just a few days after losing her mother and legendary actress late Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, at an old age home, as a mark of tribute to her late mother.

Janhvi, who will soon be seen in Dharma production's Dhadak, the Bollywood remake of Marathi film Sairat, spent quality time at the old age home, before ending her day with a private dinner with 'Kapoor and daughter' at her residence.

Cousins Sonam and Rhea (Anil Kapoor's daughters), Shanaya and Jahaan (Sanjay Kapoor's children), half-sister Anshula, sister Khushi and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha, were all present to wish Janhvi on her special day.

In a photograph shared by actress Sonam Kapoor on Instagram, the family members can be seen sharing laughs and giggles, having some fun time with several cakes laid on the table for the young and beautiful Janhvi.

Take a look.

🎂 💗 #kapooranddaughters 📷 @sanjaykapoor2500

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



In another video surfaced on social media, Janhvi can be seen cutting her birthday cake with dad Boney Kapoor by her side. Take a look.

She’s a strong girl ❤️❤️ @voompla The whole family rallying around Jhanvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor in these tough times... it is said that Anshula Kapoor (Arjun’s sister) hosted this intimate gathering which was attended by Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam and a few other close family members who celebrated Jhanvi’s 21stb🙏🙏❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #khushikapoor #jhanvikapoor #boneykapoor #arjunkapoor #anshulakapoor #sonamkapoor #sridevi #sridevikapoor #ripsridevi #bollywood #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactress #mumbaidaily #mumbaidiaries #buddaycake #buddaygirl #familybirthday #birthdaywithfamily #janhvikapoor #mumbaiscenes #birthdayboomerang #mumbai #desigirl #blowingthecandles #indianactress #bollywoodactresses #bollywoodstylefile

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on



Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had taken to social media to write a heartwarming note to Janhvi, wishing her on the special day. She wrote, "To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu (sic)."



Janhvi will be starring alongside Ishan Khattar in her debut film slated for release in July.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
