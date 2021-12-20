Janhvi Kapoor Channels Inner Diva in Black Kaftan, See Pics

Let’s be honest: there are times when we just want to wear something comfy that is both stylish and flowing. At such times, a chic kaftan comes in handy. Kaftans are stylish and versatile, making them an excellent choice for fashion statements and Janhvi Kapoor, the Bollywood diva, just gave us her nod for this. She was recently spotted in a black kaftan outfit with vivid purple highlights.

The 24-year-old actress wore a black silk full-length dress designed by Sureena Chowdhri and was styled by Meagan Concessio. The star looked stunning as usual, posing against a pink-tinged sunset sky. The geometric design along the deep neckline and the golden bell-shaped accents at the sleeve hemlines added to the overall oomph. Janhvi accessorised her eye-arresting floor-length outfit with diamond and oval-shaped gold earrings and vintage wristbands.

Janhvi’s tresses were carefree, with free-flowing waves. We liked how the desert served as the perfect background for her rosy and dewy makeup, which included kohl that drew the winged eyeliner, a glossy pout, cheeks coated with blush, and a highlighter that matched. With the loosened fit at the shoulders and hands, it delivered a breeze of elegance.

When Janhvi shared snaps from her photoshoot, she channelised the glittering radiance of the sun with her golden cutout dress. The halter-neck minidress was an appealing party look. Janhvi teamed her ruched golden gown with earthy makeup tones. She accessorised her ensemble with stone-studded bracelets and gold earrings.

Janhvi’s Instagram feed is brimming with fashion tips. In a yellow kaftan dress, the actress recently shared the story of sartorial grace. The multicoloured designs on the one-shoulder dress gave it a lively touch. Janhvi accessorised her outfit with gold dangler earrings. Using yellow as a ground, her free-flowing number included patterns in bright green, purple, and white. She pulled off the look with little makeup and gentle curls in her hair.

What do you think of Janhvi’s look?

