Janhvi Kapoor Embraces Wedding Season in Shimmery Saree

Janhvi Kapoor paired her purple, shimmery saree with silver jewellery and simple, dewy make-up. The actress' Netflix film 'Ghost Stories' releases on January 1, 2020.

December 9, 2019
Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Karan Johar produced film Dhadak, has got her 6.8 million followers on Instagram hooked on to her new picture.

Janhvi has draped herself in a shimmery saree by designer Manish Malhotra. She paired her purple outfit with silver jewellery and dewy make-up. The actress opted for a plunging neckline blouse in the same colour. She completed her look by letting her dreamy and wavy hair open.

Sharing photographs on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote, ''Still fighting jet lag.''

On the work front, the actress is shooting for Dostana 2, where she would be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also feature in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic on a pilot to fly in combat-- Gunjan Saxena.

Janhvi will also be seen in RoohiAfza, where she will be sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. She will also feature in the Netflix ensemble film Ghost Stories. Ghost Stories releases on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

Apart from these, she will be also be essaying the role of a slave girl in Karan Johar's directorial multi-starrer film Takht.

