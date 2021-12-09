Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Wedding Glamour in Golden Maroon Lehenga

If there is a thing or two one can learn from Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, it is how to glamourise traditional Indian looks. The daughter of late Bollywood actress Sridevi, certainly knows how to ace a lehenga choli and given the wedding season is here, you might want to take some cues from her recent looks.

In the recent pictures shared by the actress, Janhvi was seen embracing her love for deep shades like maroon. Janhvi wore a halter neck maroon blouse along with the wide flowy lehenga which came with minimal golden zari work at the border. The 24-year-old actress was wearing a Tarun Tahiliani creation for a recent photoshoot. Complementing her look, Janhvi wore soft gold colours to highlight her cheekbones and eyelids, while a pair of chunky traditional earrings with green stones worked as perfect accessories. To highlight her pout, the actress wore a brown lip colour as she walked through the hotel corridor.

In her previous post on Instagram, Janhvi shared her love for sheer fabric. The actress was seen welcoming spring in winters as she draped a sheer organza with rose printed saree and a white tank top-style cropped blouse. The saree from Raw Mango is certainly a perfect choice if you are looking to make an elegant and mature choice for this wedding season.

However, Janhvi’s love for Manish Malhotra creations speaks for itself. The actress has worn Malhotra’s creations on multiple occasions and most recently she donned a silver metallic lehenga with a unique blouse design. Janhvi wore the sequined lehenga from Malhotra’s Nooraniyat 2021 bridal line.

The lehenga came with Malhotra’s signature embroideries, gota patti and sequin work in the form of leaf and geometric motifs. Janhvi was seen sporting the voluminous skirt and a bralette top which featured crisscross detailing on the front hem that extended to the back as thin straps, giving an illusion of an open back.

Which of the looks shared by the actress inspires you the most?

