Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts All-black Gym Look Like a Pro, See Pics
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted taking a long walk to her pilate classes in Mumbai.
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted taking a long walk to her pilate classes in Mumbai.
When it comes to nailing gym looks, you can clearly trust actor Janhvi Kapoor to add some stylish outfits to your gym wardrobe.
Janhvi Kapoor steps out for her workout sessions in comfortable yet stylish activewear
In an all-black outfit, Jhanvi Kapoor hits the gym in a pair of black shorts and a matching top and slings her signature SpongeBob SquarePants bag to complete the look.
Recently, during her sister, Sonam Kapoor's extravagant 34th birthday party Janhvi stole the show in a white body con dress as she flaunted her toned body.
On the movie front, Janhvi has three films lined up including Kargil Girl, Rooh-Afza and Takht.
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
