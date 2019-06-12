Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts All-black Gym Look Like a Pro, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted taking a long walk to her pilate classes in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts All-black Gym Look Like a Pro, See Pics
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted taking a long walk to her pilate classes in Mumbai.
When it comes to nailing gym looks, you can clearly trust actor Janhvi Kapoor to add some stylish outfits to your gym wardrobe.

Janhvi Kapoor steps out for her workout sessions in comfortable yet stylish activewear

In an all-black outfit, Jhanvi Kapoor hits the gym in a pair of black shorts and a matching top and slings her signature SpongeBob SquarePants bag to complete the look.





Recently, during her sister, Sonam Kapoor's extravagant 34th birthday party Janhvi stole the show in a white body con dress as she flaunted her toned body.

On the movie front, Janhvi has three films lined up including Kargil Girl, Rooh-Afza and Takht.
