Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand

The new-age fashionista on the block, Janhvi Kapoor, is known for experimenting with her sartorial choices often. She's lived up to her fashionista reputation with her latest magazine cover shoot for Cosmopolitan India. But shockingly, this chic little dress on Janhvi did not go down well with the fashion critics.In an iridescent and holographic-effect piece by Purple Paisley, Janhvi plays with the camera like a pro, putting her stylish foot front in her new haircut that had made headlines as well. She definitely looks like a diva striking all the right poses, but the dress is giving the fashion police a déjà vu.Fashion critics couldn't overlook the hard-to-miss resemblance between Purple Paisley's piece and Balmain's FW18 holographic outfit collection. Is it a copy or did the fashion label just draw some inspiration from the international French brand? Questions like these have been doing rounds on the internet.Image: Official Balmain WomanImage: Official Balmain WomanBalmain's fall 2018 collection was quite futuristic, with the use of holographic sequins, glow-in-the-dark eveningwear and clear vinyl thigh-high boots.After Purple Paisley posted a picture of Janhvi from the Cosmo India photoshoot in the label's dress, fashionistas on social media couldn't keep calm as they couldn't help but point out that the design looked so similar. 'Copied', 'ripped off' and ultimately 'plagiarised' are the comments the Janhvi's look has been receiving.Earlier in January, Purple Paisley had posted a holographic textured material on their official handle from which we could apprehend that the brand might just be creating outfits based on the holographic theme. After which, Janhvi's outfit was posted on their page, inviting flak that it looks like a Balmain FW 18 copy.The fashion critic handle Diet Sabya, which points out copies and imitations in the fashion world, also took to their page to point out the rip-off and the followers have flooded the comment section.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.