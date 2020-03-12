Janhvi Kapoor Goes Hardcore in the Gym with Weighted Exercises, Watch Video

Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor is touted as an emerging talent among the younger generation and considered to have quite a pleasing face and frame. To build and maintain a fabulous body in showbiz is no cakewalk and Janhvi truly puts in a lot of effort to look the way she does.

Recently, a clip surfaced on social media which shows the Dhadak actress sweating it hard in the gym. In the video, we see a dedicated Janhvi, dressed in a light mint tank top and black leggings, exercising unrelentingly. For a perfectly toned stomach, she places weights on her pelvis to do bridges.

In another clip, she is seen exercising with a kettle bell. Check out the gym-motivational video here:

Janhvi was recently spotted in a fun track from Irfaan's Angrezi Medium which featured several young ladies of B-Town. The 23-year-old actress also posted a message on Women's Day on her Instagram account with the teaser of the song Kudi Nu Nachne De.

In another video, shared earlier, Janhvi can be seen grooving on the song along with other divas as they break into some quirky impromptu moves.

Janhvi last appeared in Netflix's web series Ghost Stories where she starred in Zoya Akhtar's segment. She has wrapped up shooting for Sharan Sharma-directed biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is set to release on April 24. The film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Apart from this, Janhvi will star in Dostana 2, sequel of 2008 rom-com, Dostana. The original movie featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles while the sequel will have Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya, alongside Janhvi.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.