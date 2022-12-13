Janhvi Kapoor Is A Vision In White In Maldives Pics. Seen Yet?

The Maldives has once again gained popularity as a vacation spot, thanks to a host of Bollywood celebrities who have been spotted enjoying the island. The most recent star to jump on board was Janhvi Kapoor, who was unwinding at this tropical beach destination. The actress was making the most of her Maldives vacation while also setting major fashion goals with her beachwear choices. The actress recently shared a string of images in a white dress.

In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor is seen striking stunning poses for the camera with a stunning moonlight view. She was seen posing for the camera like a diva in the first two photos, with a serene background in the dark night. In the final image, she was seen flaunting her back in a backless dress while facing the sea. In the photos, the actress is wearing a white cutout dress and she accessorised with blue hoop earrings. She completed her look with curled hair and minimal makeup. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post: “Meet me in the pale moonlight."

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor’s earlier posts were also a treat for her fans. Previously, the actress had shared beach photos of herself. In the pictures, Janhvi was seen sitting on a net and enjoying the sunset. She also went on to give some intense poses for the camera where she looked absolutely stunning. Janhvi Kapoor captioned a photo of herself in neon green swimwear, “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean." Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili. The actress garnered praise from fans and critics for her acting skills in the movie. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in 2023. Apart from that, she will also star in Bawaal.

