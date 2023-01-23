Janhvi Kapoor Is an Absolute Sight to Behold in a Stunning White-Gold Saree

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is known for creating a sensation online with her stunning Instagram photoshoots showcasing her sense of style. The celebrity did the same last evening after releasing images from a recent shoot in which she appeared nothing less than an apsara. For the photographs, she wore a fashionable blouse over a traditional white and gold saree. Her rumoured lover, Shikhar Pahariya, as well as many of her admirers and followers on social media liked the message.

Janhvi Kapoor uploaded pictures from the most recent photo shoot on Instagram on Saturday along with a dove emoticon. The image on the post features Janhvi striking sexy positions for the camera while standing in water while wearing the conventional white and gold saree. She accented the look with few accessories and striking eye makeup. Janhvi was glammed up for the viral photos by celebrity stylist Manisha Melwani and cosmetics artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda. As we give you a download of her amazing appearance, keep reading.

The images of Janhvi received a lot of likes and comments. Shikhar Pahariya, her rumoured boyfriend, replied by dropping heart emoticons. “WOW," Shanaya Kapoor wrote. “Wah wah Janhvi ji," said Orhan Awatramani. Others dropped the fire and heart emojis.

Regarding the aesthetics, Janhvi Kapoor’s saree is white in colour and has wide gold borders. The actress wore the six yards as is customary, letting the pleated drape fall on her shoulders to show off her stunning figure. The outfit was finished by a matching white-gold blouse with a fitted bust, puffed half-length sleeves, short midriff-baring hem, and a plunging V neckline accentuating her décolletage.

Janhvi glammed up the seductive photo shoot by choosing cosmetics that made a statement, such as dramatic kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, thick mascara on the lashes, darker brows, a neutral lip colour, reddened cheeks, a light base, and softly contoured face. Finally, Janhvi decided on a beaded necklace, delicate earrings, and center-parted open wavy hair to complete the look.

