Janhvi Kapoor is Dressed to Kill in Risqué Nude Cocktail Dress on Koffee With Karan

It is already established that Janhvi is the new-age style diva of Bollywood and she can pull off any in-vogue outfit like a pro.Time and again, Janhvi has been trying her hands at various fashion fads which prove that she has clearly developed an experimental taste in fashion.The Dhadak star and her brother Arjun Kapoor will appear on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan Season 6 on Star World and Janhvi looks nothing less than glamorous with a capital G.On Koffee With Karan, Janhvi chose a nude lace cocktail dress by Nedret Tacirouglu from the Nedo SS17 collection. Nedret, a Turkish fashion designer, is known to weave romaticism in Nedo creations and it is evident in the detailing of Janhvi's dress.Previously, Janhvi was seen in a black semi-sheer gown by the same label at Isha Ambani's engagement ceremony which broke her girl-next-door image for the audience.Talking about Janhvi's look for KJo's chat show, she decided to go with the Christian Louboutine nude pumps which go perfectly well with her svelte figure.She teamed up the attire with a right pair of accessories like the elegant bracelet and danglers by Begani jewels.On the make up front, she tinted her lips in peach and chose soft pink for her eyes.When it comes to her voluminous hair, Janhvi always likes to keep them loose and wavy.Overall, we will have to give it to Janhvi because she flaunted a cocktail lace dress effortlessly and looked drop-dead gorgeous.