1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar Dance To Dhadak's Latest Number Zingaat, Showcase Their Lovely Chemistry

While Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal, Ishaan Khattar was the epitome of simplicity, dressed much like his character in the upcoming film Dhadak.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:June 27, 2018, 6:12 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar Dance To Dhadak's Latest Number Zingaat, Showcase Their Lovely Chemistry
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar/ Viral Bhayani)
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar starrer Dhadak's promotions is on in full swing and the cast of the upcoming flick along with director Shashank Khaitan is leaving no stone unturned in taking their movie -- an adaptation of Marathi film Sairat -- to the masses through media interactions, full-fledged song promotions etc.

With the latest track of Dhadak titled Zingaat out today, we could get a glimpse of Janhvi and Ishaan's lovely chemistry at a promotional event much before we witness it on-screen.

Dressed in a pastel coloured Anita Dongre skirt and crop top teamed with Fizzy Goblet embellished juttis, Janhvi looked ethereal, exuding sophistication and poise like no other. Janhvi later switched her juttis with black slip-ons which had the word 'Zingaat' written on it in pink.

On the other hand, Ishaan was the epitome of simplicity, much like his character in the film, dressed in a blue kurta and grey trousers teamed with slip-ons which had Zingaat emblazoned on it.

The two danced to the energetic track and posed together for the shutterbugs before the event came to an end.

Take a look.

zingaat 5

zingaat 1

zingaat 3

zingaat 4

zingaat

What do you think about the sizzling chemistry between the two? Tell us in the comments section below.

| Edited by: Divya Pal
