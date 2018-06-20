English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Janhvi Kapoor Kickstarts Dhadak Promotions in a Bright Yellow Ethnic Outfit; See Pics
Janhvi Kapoor will star alongside Ishaan Khattar in her debut film Dhadak.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Manish Malhotra Instagram account)
Janhvi Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, has been one of the most talked about star kids ever since her debut film Dhadak was announced. And now, when her upcoming film alongside actor Ishaan Khattar is slated for release next month, the debutante is all set to promote her flick before it hits the theatres.
Dressed in a bright yellow Anushree Reddy ethnic number, Janhvi exuded vibrant vibes, looking excited for her new journey. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi teamed her outfit with jhumkas, minimal makeup and opted to let her hair loose in soft waves.
Take a look.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
