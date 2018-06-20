Janhvi Kapoor Kickstarts Dhadak Promotions in a Bright Yellow Ethnic Outfit; See Pics

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jun 19, 2018 at 4:06am PDT

Janhvi Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, has been one of the most talked about star kids ever since her debut film Dhadak was announced. And now, when her upcoming film alongside actor Ishaan Khattar is slated for release next month, the debutante is all set to promote her flick before it hits the theatres.Dressed in a bright yellow Anushree Reddy ethnic number, Janhvi exuded vibrant vibes, looking excited for her new journey. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi teamed her outfit with jhumkas, minimal makeup and opted to let her hair loose in soft waves.Take a look.