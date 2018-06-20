GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Janhvi Kapoor Kickstarts Dhadak Promotions in a Bright Yellow Ethnic Outfit; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor will star alongside Ishaan Khattar in her debut film Dhadak.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2018, 11:55 AM IST
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Manish Malhotra Instagram account)
Janhvi Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, has been one of the most talked about star kids ever since her debut film Dhadak was announced. And now, when her upcoming film alongside actor Ishaan Khattar is slated for release next month, the debutante is all set to promote her flick before it hits the theatres.

Dressed in a bright yellow Anushree Reddy ethnic number, Janhvi exuded vibrant vibes, looking excited for her new journey. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi teamed her outfit with jhumkas, minimal makeup and opted to let her hair loose in soft waves.

Take a look.

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on



A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on



A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
