Janhvi Kapoor Looks Uber Chic in a Dolce & Gabbana Dress for Dhadak Success Press Meet

Janhvi Kapoor certainly has an eye for fashion. Check out her latest look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 26, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, recently attended a press conference, organised in Mumbai, to celebrate the massive success of the film. Dressed in a Dolce and Gabbana ensemble, Janhvi looked ultra chic, nailing the Mambo print attire to perfection.

Sourced from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2017 Tropico Italiano collection, the multi-coloured cotton, Mambo print peasant dress features an off-the-shoulder design, short sleeves and a pleated skirt.

Janhvi looked at ease in her outfit which she teamed with white heels. The actress kept her makeup minimal, opting for an earthy shade lip colour.

Take a look.




| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
