Janhvi Kapoor's Lovely Wish for Parents on 24th Wedding Anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media account to share a heartwarming picture of her parents -- Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi.

The Dhadak actress commemorated what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in 1996. The black and white photo shows Boney and Sridevi embracing each other blissfully giving a smile for the camera.

Janhvi captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary (heart emoji)"

Lots of love and wishes poured in from many people in the comments section.

Janhvi’s uncle, Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor left heart emojis in the comments box.

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in Dubai. The veteran actress passed away at 54, months before her eldest daughter, Janhvi’s debut film, Dhadak released.

Janhvi was last seen in the Zoya Akhtar directed segment of anthology horror film Ghost Stories. She will play the lead in the upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl directed by Sharan Sharma. The film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Janhvi will also be starring in Dostana 2, the sequel of 2008 rom-com, Dostana. The original had Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles while the sequel will feature Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya alongside Janhvi.

Apart from this, she will feature in comedy horror film Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi will also be a part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. The period drama will also feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

