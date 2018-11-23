Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Flutter at IFFI in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Blue Outfit

At the ongoing International Film Festival of India held at Goa, Janhvi Kapoor looked nothing less than a Disney princess in her ensemble. She was present with her father, Boney Kapoor.As this is Janhvi's second appearance at the IFFI, it is hard not to compare the Dhadak actress' style transformation in this one year.We must say Janhvi has come a long way with her sartorial fashion choices and her confidence.Janhvi donned an Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla creation which fit her svelte figure perfectly. She opted for a ruffle sleeved white crop top and teamed a pastel blue maxi skirt with colorful butterfly patters all over it.Her hair was pulled in a ponytail which revealed a pair of danglers by Jaipur Gems.On the make up front, she preferred her all-time dewy look and chose to go subtle, as it was an event during the day.She was a complete vision at the IFFI!Last year Janhvi Kapoor was accompanied by her late mother Sridevi and the mother-daughter duo looked ravishing at IFFI 2017.On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has signed her second movie, Takht, with Karan Johar which is a period drama also starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi.She also all set to appear on the most popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, with her brother Arjun Kapoor.